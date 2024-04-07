Provide services in remote areas

Health minister urges medical professionals

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday urged doctors, nurses and health workers to extend medical services to remote areas of the country.

He said this at a discussion meeting at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall in the capital's Shahbagh.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) organised the meeting on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7.

The health minister said the government is committed to providing healthcare services to all citizens by 2030. Efforts will be focused on extending treatment to marginalised areas of the country, he added.

Addressing the doctors and health workers, the health minister stated, "We will ensure all necessary facilities are provided for you. Serve me, and I will ensure you have everything you need."

Samanta Lal Sen emphasised that a nation's progress hinges on its public health development. In line with this, the current government has taken significant measures to enhance healthcare quality and bolster health management.

As a result, ordinary citizens are already experiencing the benefits, he added.

Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of health services division presided over the meeting, while Azizur Rahman, secretary of health education and family welfare department, and Md Nurul Haque, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), among others, spoke at the meeting.