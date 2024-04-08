Provide security from distance

Ramendu Majumdar on Mongol Shobhajatra

Cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar yesterday called upon law enforcement agencies to provide security for the Mongol Shobhajatra while maintaining a distance.

"Otherwise it looks like an army parade," he said while speaking at a press conference held at Dhaka University's Fine Arts Faculty.

He also expressed concerns over fixed timing for the Bangla New Year celebrations. "People have been asked to leave(DU premises) by 6 pm. We don't want to accept it. We will continue the program even after evening," he added.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) and Poet Prof Muhammad Samad echoed the sentiment, stressing the significance of events like MongolShobhajatra in combating fundamentalism and promoting secularism. They emphasised the vision of building a prosperous and secular nation following the ideals of Bangabandhu.

Prof Nisar Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Member Secretary of the Bengali New Year Celebration Committee at Dhaka University, reiterated the importance of the event in preserving cultural heritage and fostering national unity.

Artist Rafiqun Nabi highlighted the contributions of Fine Arts students who invest their own funds in creating items for the Mongol Shobhojatra, expressing concern over potential financial setbacks if attendance and sales decline.

The annual Mongal Shobhajatra, organised by students of DU's Fine Arts Faculty on April 14, holds UNESCO recognition as an intangible cultural heritage since 2016.