Provide probe update on S Alam by Sept 29: HC

The High Court yesterday sought to know updated information about the probe into money laundering allegations against S Alam Group.

The court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Shaheen Ahmed to place the information before it on September 29.

The HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition.

The writ petition sought HC's order on the authorities concerned to attach all immovable properties -- owned by S Alam Group, its shareholder directors, and their family members -- and to impose restrictions on the transfer or sale of those properties.

The bench has set next Sunday for resuming the hearing.

On February 5 this year, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court discharged a HC's suomoto (voluntary) rule that had ordered an inquiry into S Alam Group's wealth abroad, but said the ACC, CID, and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unity (BFIU) can take legal steps on the matter on their own.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Md Rukunuzzaman submitted the writ petition on September 17 this year, requesting the court to direct Bangladesh Bank to provide information regarding total credit facilities availed by S Alam Group.

In the petition, he urged the HC to ask the Anti-Corruption Commission to hold an inquiry into the allegations of S Alam Group and its associated companies siphoning huge amounts of money to foreign countries.

The lawyer also requested the court to direct the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to impose restrictions on transferring or handing over shares belonging to S Alam Group, its shareholder directors and their family members.

Lawyer Rukunuzzaman said in the petition that S Alam Group has reportedly laundered a huge amount of money to Singapore, Cyprus and other foreign countries.