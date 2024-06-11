Provide info on Aedes breeding grounds

Urges DSCC mayor

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday requested Dhaka residents and other stakeholders to provide accurate information on breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

"We are ready to provide services within 15 minutes after getting the necessary information," said the mayor while inaugurating a cleaning programme for all hospitals at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He said they are conducting a joint operation with DSCC mosquito workers and cleaners to destroy the mosquito breeding grounds and control dengue disease.

The DSCC mayor said they have sufficient quality pesticides, equipment, and manpower, but they require information regarding breeding grounds at courtyards, roofs, and surrounding areas of houses.

"The more information we get, the more effective our activities will be. We can make mosquito control more effective," he added.

Meanwhile, 39 dengue patients died while 3,103 others were hospitalised across the country this year till yesterday morning.