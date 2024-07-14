'Prottoy' pension scheme: Teachers' work abstention to continue, says FBUTA

Teachers of public universities have decided to continue their work abstention, which started on July 1, as their demands regarding the universal pension scheme have not been met yet.

This decision was made in an online meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) today, said Professor Akhtarul Islam, the president of the association.

Prof Akhtarul, also a teacher at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said, "Today, we held a meeting and discussed yesterday's discussion. Following it, we decided that as our demands have not been met, our movement continues and will continue."

Meanwhile, teachers at different universities were seen staging a sit-in protest on their campuses, demanding the cancellation of the pension "Prottoy" scheme and the reinstatement of their previous scheme. They have also been demanding a super grade for themselves since July 1.

Yesterday, the teachers' representatives had a discussion regarding their demands with AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. After the meeting, the teachers said the meeting "went well".