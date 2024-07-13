Bangladesh
Prottoy pension scheme: Quader sits with protesting university teachers

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today sat for a discussion with a delegation of university teachers currently on work stoppage to press home their demand for the cancellation of "Prottoy" under the universal pension scheme.

The meeting began at 11:30am at the party president's Dhanmondi office, confirmed Prof Abdur Rahim, joint general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers' Association.

A 10-member delegation of teachers, including the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association's Secretary General Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, and Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers' Association, joined the meeting.

Quader was accompanied by Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, PM's advisor on education and culture; Begum Shamsun Naher, state minister for education; AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim; and Biplab Barua, AL office secretary and special assistant to PM.

Decisions about teachers made without consulting them

The university teachers have been demanding the withdrawal of the "Prottoy" scheme since May 26.

