Prothom Alo Editor, Reporter: IO asked to submit probe report by Dec 27 in DSA case

A Dhaka court yesterday asked the investigation officer to submit by December 27 the probe report of a case filed against Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and its staff reporter Samsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act.

Matiur Rahman and Shams, now on bail, were present at the court during the hearing, said General Recording Officer SI Nizamuddin Fakir.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after police failed to submit any probe report by yesterday.

Lawyer Abdul Malek Mashiurfiled the case against Matiur Rahman, Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others on March 29 with Ramna Police Station, accusing them of tarnishing the image and reputation of the state using print, online, and electronic media, according to the FIR.

The FIR also mentioned that the accused spread falsehood on purpose to deteriorate law and order.

Shams was arrested in the case. Later, he was released on bail.