Prothom Alo celebrates INMA awards

To celebrate its recent international recognition, Bangla daily Prothom Alo hosted a reception on Sunday for its readers, supporters, and well-wishers.

The event, held at a Dhaka hotel, was attended by members of civil society, cultural figures, and government advisers.

Earlier this year, Prothom Alo received three prestigious awards from the International News Media Association (INMA), the world's largest media organisation.

These honours recognised the newspaper's bold and innovative journalism, particularly during the July uprising in Bangladesh.

Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif opened the event by welcoming guests and reflecting on the newspaper's journey.

A short documentary highlighting INMA's role and Prothom Alo's recent initiatives was also screened.

At the celebratory event, the newspaper's Editor Matiur Rahman shared personal reflections on the achievement. He also expressed deep gratitude to the guests, readers, advertisers, and especially to the martyrs and injured of the July uprising.

Prothom Alo won first prize in the "Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement" (National Brand) category and third prize in "Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand" (National Brand).

It also received INMA's "Best in South Asia" award. Six initiatives from six global regions were chosen for this title, with Prothom Alo selected from South Asia.

The awards were presented on May 22 at the World Congress of News Media in New York, USA.

Among the guests present were interim government advisers: Energy Adviser Mohammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also joined the event later.

Other guests included Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh; Professor Parveen Hasan; AK Azad, president of the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB); Mohammad Ali, managing director of Pubali Bank; Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh; Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear Ltd; actor Afzal Hossain; and lawyer and media commentator Manzur Al Matin.

Also present were Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Professor Ainun Nishat, artist Rafiqun Nabi, Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Hoque, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, Women's Affairs Reform Commission Chairperson Shireen Huq, and women's rights activist Fauzia Moslem.

Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals; Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of BGMEA; Simeen Rahman, CEO of Transcom Group; Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman of United Group; Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of PRAN–RFL Group; FR Khan, managing director of bti; and Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, also attended the event.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star; Aasha Mehreen Amin, joint editor of The Daily Star; Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor of Bonik Barta; and Shahed Mohammad Ali, editor of Samakal, were also among the distinguished guests.