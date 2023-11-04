Prothom Alo celebrates 25th anniv

The Bangla daily Prothom Alo celebrated its 25th anniversary at Krishibid Institute of Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka yesterday. As part of the event, a cultural programme was also held. Photo: Collected

The silver jubilee of Bangla daily Prothom Alo was celebrated with much enthusiasm and fanfare yesterday.

To mark the day, a programme was held at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital, where employees of the daily from across the country took part. Distinguished personalities also joined the event.

The programme started with the chorus of the national anthem followed by a welcome speech by Prothom Alo's Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif.

Four distinguished guests -- Ferdousi Qadri, a scientist at icddr,b, who won the Magsaysay Award; Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear; Rahul Ananda, a musician, lyricist, and instrumentalist of the popular band Joler Gaan; and Sabina Khatun, captain of the Bangladesh National Women's Football team -- shared their thoughts on Prothom Alo.

Later, the daily's Savar correspondent, Shamsuzzaman, thanked the newspaper for standing by him like a family when he was arrested.

Mosharraf Shah, Chittagong University correspondent of the daily, shared how he was recently tortured on the campus by activists of Chhatra League for his reports.

Bangladesh National Men's Cricket team batter Tamim Iqbal joined the festival and shared his thoughts regarding the newspaper.

The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam also greeted all those involved with the daily on its silver jubilee.

Later, a cultural event was held where employees of the daily took part.

After that, the best employees from sections were announced and prizes were handed over to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said, "Our honesty and dedication are behind the success of Prothom Alo. We've endured suppression and lawsuits. But we have been honest, and we have followed the truth. Honesty is our strength."

He said he would perform his professional duties with more dedication and honesty to overcome all the crises.

Anisul Hoque, managing editor of the daily, also spoke.