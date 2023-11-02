Protests shut nearly 300 garment factories

The photo was taken from Ashulia yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

Nearly 300 garment factories have been shut down amid protests by the workers demanding increase in salary, said Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Sarwar Alam.

As of Wednesday some 300 factories located mainly in Gazipur, Konabari, Bason, Mouchak and Kashimpur areas, were shut down because of unrest, he said today.

The number is almost the same for today, he said.

The official said workers have gathered in different places in those areas and demonstrated on the roads demanding a raise in salary.

He however couldn't say how many workers took to the streets. Roughly, around 3000 workers gathered in each protest, he added.

A week ago, garment manufacturers proposed Tk 10,400 in minimum wage against the workers' proposal for Tk 20,393.

At the moment, the minimum pay in the readymade garment sector is Tk 8,000, which was set five years ago.

In some areas, demonstrations turned violent.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, said a few hundred factories were vandalised over the last week.

In response, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) decided to shut down their factories under Section 13(1) of the labour law of the country which states no work no pay.

The decision came at a meeting of the leaders of the BGMEA and factory owners held at the BGMEA office at Uttara on Wednesday.

Later, they also conveyed their decision to the Home Minister Asaduzzaman khan at his secretariat office in Dhaka Wednesday evening.