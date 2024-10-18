Protests on sc premises: Legal experts call it intimidating, a threat to judiciary

The protests on Supreme Court premises and the subsequent bar on 12 judges are a threat to the independence of the judiciary, legal experts say.

Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain said Wednesday's incidents put both lawyers and judges at unease.

"Judges will be in fear when issuing verdicts and lawyers when handling cases," she told The Daily Star.

On Tuesday, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, two key coordinators of the student movement against discrimination, urged their followers to gather on the Supreme Court and demand the resignations of "Awami League's fascist judges".

The next morning, over a thousand people, mostly students, and a group of lawyers began demonstrating on the SC premises, calling for the resignation of "corrupt and biassed" judges.

In the afternoon, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed barred 12 High Court judges from participating in judicial activities.

"If there were specific allegations against the judges, a fair and transparent process should have been followed. We are entitled to know what the allegations are... the details should have been made public," Sara said.

Senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna said the protesters' demand for resignation of 12 justices by Sunday was a threat to the judiciary.

"They [the protesters] even manhandled a lawyer. They claim they want an independent judiciary, but we can understand what kind of 'independent judiciary' they seek," he added.

The government should have done something when they made the Facebook posts, he said.

"What evidence do they have to prove that the justices are agents of the Awami League government? There may be allegations of corruption against them, but if their appointment by the Awami League government makes them agents, then the same should apply to justices appointed during the BNP regime."

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said putting pressure on the judiciary should not be allowed.

Referring to the recent student-led mass uprising, he said so many people gave their lives, and suffered life-changing injuries, because they wanted to rid the country of irregularities and corruption.

"They want a just society free of discrimination. If we want to restore the judiciary's [glory], it must be done while maintaining its dignity," he said.

Someone must be trying to use the students through investigations and wrong information. "It will send the wrong message to the judiciary."

"The [interim] government has been there for two and a half months. What has the legal advisor done during this time? Why didn't the law advisor take any steps [about the judges]. They know everything."