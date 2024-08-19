Protests paralyse Dhaka

Various groups formed human chains and held rallies across key locations, causing severe traffic congestion throughout the city yesterday. Protests by students, various organisations, and service holders blocked major roads in Dhanmondi, Science Lab, and Uttara, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The chaos was exacerbated by the reopening of educational institutions, intensifying gridlock throughout the city. Photo: Amran Hossain

Commuters in Dhaka city faced severe traffic congestion yesterday as various protests across multiple locations caused widespread gridlock.

Key roads including Dhanmondi, Mirpur Road, Khamarbari Road, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Uttara, Press Club, and Science Lab were heavily affected, leaving many stranded for hours.

The traffic chaos was primarily attributed to demonstrations by students, different organisations, and service holders, coupled with the reopening of educational institutions after a prolonged closure.

Anisur Rahman, a private job holder from Farmgate, said his usual 15-minute commute from Dhanmondi to his office took 45 minutes by motorcycle due to the congestion.

Abdullah, a trader from Karwan Bazar, struggled to find transportation and was unable to secure a ride sharing service, as drivers informed him it would take over an hour to reach him.

Protests at multiple locations added to the turmoil. Students blocked the Science Lab intersection and Uttara BNS centre, demanding the cancellation of the HSC examination.

Simultaneously, students of Home Economics College obstructed Mirpur Road near New Market, protesting for dormitory accommodations.

In front of Jamuna, near the residence of the interim government's chief adviser, women from the "Tothya Apa" project formed a human chain, further exacerbating traffic woes.

Other demonstrations included HSC candidates and various organisations staging protests at Doyel Chattar, Uttara, Shahbagh, Mirpur Road, Science Lab, and Press Club, voicing issues ranging from job regularisation to institutional reforms.

Hundreds gathered near Shikkha Bhaban and the Press Club to demand job permanency, salary reforms, and the nationalisation of services. Dismissed BDR members also protested in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while village police gathered at the press club to oppose salary inequality.

Students of the Medical Assistant Training School (MATS) formed a human chain against corruption and discrimination, and the Bangladesh Family Planning Voluntary (Women) Demand Implementation Council called for job regularisation.

Further adding to the disruptions, the Bangladesh Independent Ebtedayee Madrasa Teachers Association protested against perceived discrimination by the Madrasa Board, while the Trinamool Nagrik Andolan held a rally demanding accountability from Sheikh Hasina and her government officials.

At Banglamotor, a group demonstrated in front of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, while in Karwan Bazar, another group protested in front of the Directorate of Family Planning.