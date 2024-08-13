Protests continue across country

People from minority communities across the country yesterday continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day against violence and attacks on them.

In Dhaka, several hundred people gathered at the Shahbagh intersection at around 4:30pm and staged a demonstration for around two hours.

They shouted slogans demanding an end to violence against them and justice for the attacks on their houses and religious institutions.

Vehicular movement through the intersection was halted during the protest.

In Noakhali, Hindus staged a demonstration for two hours from 3:00pm at the Town Hall intersection in the district headquarters.

In Dinajpur, a group of people under the banner "Sachetan Nagorik Samaj" formed a human chain and organised a protest at Biral upazila.

Minority communities have been staging demonstrations in different districts, including the capital, since Friday, protesting the ongoing violence against them.

They placed an eight-point demand, including the formation of special tribunals to expedite the trials of those who were involved in the attacks on minorities and the formation of a minority protection commission.

Other demands include the formation of a separate ministry for minorities and the enactment and implementation of strict laws to prevent all forms of attacks on minorities.

According to statistics from Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Okiya Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, there have been at least 205 incidents of attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.