Protests as 'BCL forces anti-quota leader out of DU hall'

A protest broke out at Dhaka University last night after Chhatra League leaders and activists allegedly forced out a student from Amar Ekushey Hall for his role in the ongoing anti-quota protest.

Sharjis Alam, a master's student of the Zoology department of the university, claimed that the BCL hall unit committee leaders told him to leave the hall around 10:00pm.

They said they got instructions to do so from the BCL central committee, he alleged.

However, Hall Provost Prof Dr Ishtiaq M Sayed denied the allegation and said no such incident occurred at the hall.

As the news spread on the campus, hundreds of students from different halls gathered in front of Ekushey Hall around 11:45pm and started chanting slogans supporting anti-quota protests.

Saddam Hossain, president of the BCL central committee, said they did not issue any such directives to force anyone to leave the hall.