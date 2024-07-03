Protests against quota intensify

Students from various universities in Bangladesh intensified their protests against the recent High Court decision reinstating the quota system in government jobs.

As part of the protests, hundreds of Dhaka University students blocked the Shahbagh intersection for an hour yesterday afternoon.

Beginning around 3:45pm, slogans filled the air as protesters blocked traffic from Bangla Motor to Shahbagh, causing significant congestion in Bangla Motor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, and Kakrail areas.

They left the intersection around 4:45pm.

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the "Boishommo Birodhi Chattrra Andolon", said, "We have resumed protests as our ultimatum ended on June 30."

Asif Mahmud, one of the organisers, demanded reinstatement of a 2018 circular that initially abolished the quota system.

"After that, if the government wants, they can reform quotas gradually in a logical way rather than a blanket reinstatement," he added.

Earlier, the students assembled at the Central Library around 2:30pm and marched from Nilkhet to Katabon intersection, before reaching Shahbagh.

Police were stationed in anticipation of their arrival. During the protest, students made a four-point demand, including reinstatement of the 2018 notification and merit-based recruitment.

Similarly, students from Jahangirnagar University, Barisal University, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, and Islamic University, Kushtia brought out processions and held rallies in and around their campuses.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad also made their stance clear, advocating for the preservation of the 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters.

They made a seven-point demand in front of the Raju Sculpture around 10:30am.

"Since university students are unhappy with the 30 percent quota for the children of freedom fighters, the government can consider how it can be decreased to a more acceptable level," said Solaiman Mia, chairman of the platform.