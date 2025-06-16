Protesting Secretariat staffers continue to demand repeal of govt ordinance

Secretariat employees have said they do not want a review but a complete repeal of the recently enacted Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

As part of their ongoing movement, which began before Eid-ul-Azha, the employees held a rally followed by a procession around 11:30am inside the Secretariat today.

At the time of reporting, the employees were holding a rally in front of the Cabinet Division building.

Before Eid, the government formed a committee led by Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul to review the ordinance. According to sources, the committee may hold a meeting today at 4:00pm.

On May 25, the government issued the ordinance amid protests at Secretariat, allowing dismissal of public servants for administrative disruptions within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.