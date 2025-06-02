Protesting Govt Ordinance: Secretariat staff submit memoranda to three advisers

Secretariat employees submitted memoranda to three advisers of the interim government yesterday, protesting the recently enforced Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which allows termination of government staff without departmental proceedings.

The memoranda were handed over to Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at their respective offices.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nazrul Islam, a prominent leader of the Secretariat employees, said the food adviser urged employees to uphold the dignity of the highest administrative office and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the highest levels of government.

"He told us, 'I have noted your concerns. Please ensure you adhere to official rules and procedures'," Nazrul quoted the adviser as saying.

Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan reportedly agreed with many of the concerns raised and suggested the employees identify specific clauses in the ordinance that could be reviewed, while cautioning that any amendment must avoid further complications, Nazrul said.