Protesting cops withdraw strike

Bangladesh
Baharam Khan
Sun Aug 11, 2024 09:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 10:50 PM

Photo: Baharam Khan/Star

Police members, who were on strike, have announced that they will end their strike.

The announcement came after they held a meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hussain.

Representatives of the protesting police members Zahidul Islam (Police Inspector) and Shoaib Ahmed (Constable) confirmed this to the Daily Star tonight.

Shahbagh Police Station has resumed operations on a limited scale, with Ansar and VDP
Police not on the ground

"We are announcing the withdrawal of the strike after receiving assurance that most of the demands we made to the government will be accepted. We hope everyone will return to their duties," said Shoaib Ahmed.

The meeting between the protesting police force and the home affairs adviser took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs tonight.

The meeting led by the adviser was attended by various levels of officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Subordinate Employees Association announced an indefinite strike for the sake of their security on August 6.

42 cops killed during recent movement: IGP

 

