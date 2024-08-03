Protesters take to the streets across country

Demand justice for killings in recent violence over quota movement, release of the detainees

Protesters demonstrate at the capital’s Central Shaheed Minar yesterday afternoon demanding justice for those killed during the quota reform protests. Photo: Palash Khan, Anisur Rahman

Thousands of people from a wide spectrum of life demonstrated in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country yesterday demanding justice for those killed in the recent violence centring the quota reform protests and release of the arrestees and detainees.

Braving the rain, students, teachers, guardians, lawyers, doctors, cultural activists and citizens staged protests as part of a nationwide procession programme announced by the organisers of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

The protesters blocked roads in the capital's Uttara, Science Lab intersection, Mirpur-10, Aftabnagar and Shahbagh.

Several thousand people took out a massive procession named "Droho Jatra" from in front of the Jatiya Press Club following a brief rally around 3:00pm. The procession ended at the Central Shaheed Minar after marching through

They chanted slogans demanding resignation of the government.

Protests were also held in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Habiganj, Barishal, Bhola and several other districts. Demonstrators blocked highways in Tangail, Bogura and Pabna.

In Dhaka, a group of students, teachers and parents gathered in front of Rajuk Uttara Model College around 10:00am and held a protest rally.

Speaking at the programme, HSC examinee Sajjadur Rahman said, "What offence had been committed by my brother Mughdho? What was the fault of that girl child who was standing on the balcony? Why did so many innocent people die? Why were they killed brutally? We want justice for each murder."

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Science Lab intersection around 2:00pm and blocked a lane of the Mirpur Road for about an hour. They marched between Science Lab intersection and Shahbagh.

Several hundred students and ordinary people blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection after Juma prayers, causing disruption in traffic for about an hour.

Students demonstrated in ECB area of Kalshi in the afternoon demanding justice for the recent killings and release of the detained teachers and students.

police block the Garib-E-Newaz Avenue in Uttara to stop the demonstrators from moving towards the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Photo: Palash Khan, Anisur Rahman

Students of East West University took out a procession at Aftabnagar around 11:30pm. The procession ended in front of BRAC University after parading different streets near the Rampura bridge.

A group of performance artists, singers, poets, authors, researchers, and photographers demonstrated in front of Abahani playground in Dhanmondi. Holding placards and red cards, they condemned the killing of protesters and repression of the young demonstrators.

The protest started with artists painting pictures of demonstrations on red canvas. The performance artists staged a street drama demonstrating how protesting students, including children, were shot by the law enforcers.

A group of urban planners formed a human chain at Banglamotor protesting the recent killings while medical students and doctors demonstrated at the Central Shaheed Minar around 10:00am.

Authors, poets, and publishers formed a human chain in front of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro under the banner of "Poets and Writers against Countrywide Arrests and Oppression".

Authors Shahidullah Faraezi, Mohammad Nazimuddin and Shudipto Salam, Dhaka University professor and researcher Mohammad Asaduzzaman, poets Tokon Thakur, Bokul Ashraf and Kajol Shahnewaz, among many others, took part in the protest.

students chant slogans as they march in a procession at the Science Lab intersection. Photo: Palash Khan, Anisur Rahman

Speaking at the programme, Tokon Thakur said, "We are speechless seeing what has happened centring the quota reform protests. We express our solidarity with the students. We must speak out now. We condemn the brutal killings."

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, a leading cultural organisation, held a protest rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club. Several other organisations joined protest.

Badiur Rahman, president of Udichi, said, "The authorities cannot avoid the responsibility for what has happened. The government must be held accountable."

Some teachers and rights activists under the banner of "Pratibad Mancha", formed a human chain in front of the press club.

Addressing the programme, Dhaka University professor Robaet Ferdous and rights activist Nur Khan held the government responsible for the recent killings.

DEMO OUTSIDE DHAKA

In Chattogram, protesters took out a procession after Juma prayers. The procession marched different roads, including in the New Market area.

In Khulna, students held a protest in front of Khulna University. Protesters also gathered in Shonadanga bus terminal area. They took out a procession which marched towards Gollamari.

In Pabna, students demonstrated on the Dhaka-Pabna highway in front of the Pabna University of Science and technology (PUST) in the afternoon. They chanted slogans protesting the killings, torture and arrests of demonstrators.