Protesters storm Gono Bhaban, PMO, parliament building

People stormed Gono Bhaban yesterday and took anything and everything they could get hold of, Photo: Star

Gono Bhaban never hosted so many people in its lifetime before yesterday.

Minutes after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, a never-ending stream of people defied the curfew and marched towards the official residence of the prime minister. It seemed every city street and alley led to Gono Bhaban, the Bangla for house of the people, as people of all ages descended upon it from almost every part of capital Dhaka.

The main entrance was left ajar, and for hours since about 2:30pm tens and thousands of men, women, and children occupied the premises. Hundreds were seen climbing the thick brick walls – which is otherwise heavily guarded and inaccessible to members of the public – to enter the red brick palace.

Inside, the mood was of celebrations. Some were dancing, some clapping, some singing, some hugging, and some chanting slogans against Hasina. Some called her a killer; others called her an autocrat who has blood in her hand. Some were seen offering prayers.

A group of young boys taking a bath in a pool there. Photo: Star

Within minutes, some of the crowd scaled the roof and hoisted the national flag, while others entered the main residential building and started vandalising and smashing things.

Some photos taken by The Daily Star and social media videos show many went inside some of the bedrooms and lay on them, as they took selfies.

The scene resembled the occupying of Sri Lankan presidential palace in July 2022.

"So many lives have been lost over the last two weeks …. Over the years, Hasina turned herself into an autocrat. What we are witnessing here today is the ultimate consequence of that," said Sohel Jahangir Alam, a development worker, who went there from Nakhalpara with his daughter, a class VI student.

As tens of thousands of people occupied the neatly manicured lawns, some got down into the pools and to take a bath, while others were catching fish. They collected woods and other things and set those on fire, as the crowd grew thicker by the minute.

Many were seen taking anything and everything they could get hold of – chicken, duck, pigeon, cow, goat, live fish from the pond, jackfruit, coconut, TV, printer, monitor, air conditioner, fridge, chair, table, sofa, steel and wooden cabinets, fitness equipment, flower vase, doll, pillow, mattress, spoon, fork, plastic bucket, wall clock, fan, garments and even flower plants, with or without tubs.

One mother who came with her daughter simply uprooted some decorative plants as memorabilia.

"I want this plant to remind me and my children that I was a witness to Sheikh Hasina's fall," the mother said.

Tazrimin Mily, a software engineer, plucked some white flowers from the garden and adorned her bun (khopa) with them.

"This is a big victory. The government we had was not the government of the people. It was an unelected government; it had no accountability…. That government has fallen today. Maybe I will never be able to come here again. So I plucked the flowers and adorned my bun with them in joy," said Mily, who was accompanied by her husband.

Mahmudul Hasan is among those first to storm Gono Bhaban.

"When we entered through the main gate, some army personnel were standing there. They said 'you could enter the residence but do not vandalise anything,'" he told The Daily Star.

PROTESTERS STORM PMO, JS

Thousands of protesters carrying national flag also descended on the Prime Minister's Office around 3:00pm.

No personnel of the Armed Police Battalion, who are tasked with providing security of the office, were seen there. No police members were in sight either.

They were cheering, chanting slogans, and shouting as they described the PM's resignation as a victory.

The slogans include: "Ke Palaise? Sheikh Hasina" (who fled? Sheikh Hasina); Hoi Hoi Roi Roi, Sheikh Hasina geli koi, (Tell me, tell me, Sheikh Hasina, where have you gone?).

Many went inside the office and took away many valuables.

Around the same time, another group of agitators, hundreds of thousands of them, ran into the Jatiya Sangsad.

They broke through the barricade put on different roads leading to the parliament building and marched towards it. No police officials were seen at the time. Some army officials were there, but they did not prevent anyone from entering.

Within minutes, the staircase in front of parliament was filled with thousands of protesters.

Some entered through the main entrance while others climbed through the boundary fence. Many went inside the chamber hall of the House where lawmakers deliberate, and they sat on the seats and took photos.

They stood on the podium of the House and cheered.

In Kakrail, a group of people vandalised the official residence of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. They stormed the CJ's house around 4:45pm and took away many valuables, including cars and furniture, a source close to the chief justice told The Daily Star.