Protesters rally with four bodies at Shahbagh

Protesters brought out a procession with the bodies of four people killed in today's violence in Dhaka's Shahbagh area this evening.

Around 6:00pm, a group of protesters went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) brought out a procession with four dead bodies, and then paraded to Shaheed Minar.

After staging a brief protest there, they headed to Shahbagh through TSC. They were seen chanting slogans like "Lorai, Lorai, Lorai Chai, Lorai Kore Bachte Chai," "Dofa Ek Dabi Ek, Sheikh Hasinar Padatyag".

While crossing the Shahbagh police station, some of the protesters started hurling brickbats at the police station.

In response, police started lobbing sound grenades and firing tear gas shells at the protesters, forcing them to disperse, and leaving the dead bodies on the streets.

Among the four bodied, two have been identified. They are Abdullah Siddique, 23, a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College, and Touhidul.

The newspaper could not independently verify where the dead bodies ended up.

Four police members, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured in the attack, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.

Within a few minutes, the police took control of the Shahbag area and Dhaka University campus.

By the time this report was filed at 8:00pm, no protesters were found at Shahbag.

Police were seen positioned at every intersection of the Dhaka University campus.