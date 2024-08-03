Protesters, police clash in Faridpur; 8 injured

At least eight protesters were injured today as clashes broke out between police and protesters, demonstrating for justice for those killed in the ongoing protests.

The clash took place in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Bhanga Raster Mor area this morning.

According to eyewitnesses, students of the medical college gathered on their campus for a protest march around 10:45am. the students of other educational institutions also joined them.

At that time, many police personnel were seen taking position in Bhanga Raster Mor area where leaders from the Swechchhasebak, Chhatra and Sramik leagues also gathered.

Eyewitnesses said a clash broke out between them when the leaders and members of associate bodies of the ruling Awami League attacked the procession with sticks and bricks in Goalchamot area.

Protesters later hurled bricks chips targeting them. People from surrounding houses and shops also joined the students at one point.

To disperse the demonstrators, police used tear gas, sound grenades and bullets.

When the on-site journalists attempted to take pictures, police asked them to leave. The police shot rubber bullets to scared them of when they refused to leave the area.

When the anti-discrimination students could no longer withstand the police attack, they scattered.

Later, police stationed themselves in front of Shamsul Alam Madrasah, located between the intersection of Faridpur Medical College and Bhanga Rester Mor area.

It was not possible to contact Faridpur police for a comment in this regard while filing this report at 2:00pm.