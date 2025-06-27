Protesters lay siege to KMP for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, students and locals in Khulna laid siege to the Khulna Metropolitan Police headquarters yesterday, demanding the resignation of KMP commissioner over alleged unlawful release of a controversial police officer.

The protest began around 3:30pm, with demonstrators locking the main gate of KMP headquarters and blocking the adjacent road, disrupting transport movement between Khulna and several other districts.

Protesters alleged that KMP Commissioner Zulfiquar Ali Haider intervened to release Sub-inspector Sukanta Kumar Das, who had been accused of involvement in violently suppressing student demonstrations during the July Uprising last year.

On Tuesday, BNP activists reportedly caught SI Sukanta near the Eastern Gate area of the city, assaulted him, and handed him over to police.

However, protesters claimed he was quietly released later that night on the commissioner's instruction, and vowed not to vacate the area until the commissioner resigned.

Sakib Reza, joint convener of the Student Against Discrimination Movement in Khulna, said, "Our primary demand is the arrest of SI Sukanta. We've heard claims that he has been arrested, but there is no concrete evidence. The KMP has not given us any official statement. This entire incident proves the police commissioner is complicit in authoritarian practices and unfit to serve such a critical role."

Contacted, KMP spokesperson Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib said, "I don't understand why they are protesting. SI Sukanta has already been arrested."