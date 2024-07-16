Protesters gathering at Central Shaheed Minar

Protesting students started gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar premises to stage their demonstration, as per their pre-scheduled announcement, protesting the attack on students and demanding quota reform.

The students, mostly armed with bamboo sticks and hockey sticks, are arriving at the Shaheed Minar as of filing this report at 3:40pm.

Last night, Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers of the quota reform movement, announced that they would hold a protest rally at all educational institutions across the country, protesting the attack on their fellow protesters.