Protesters form 158-member coordination group

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed a coordination group of 158 members.

The group will be expanded later, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said in a press release today.

Names of 49 students from various educational institutions have been mentioned as coordinators and 109 as co-coordinators.

It has been said that the 158-member coordinating group has been formed with student representatives who are protesting across the country demanding the trial of "genocide" brutally carried out during the movement, the resignation of those responsible for the "genocide" and the release of those arrested.