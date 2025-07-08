Protesters demand removal of CCC CEO over allegations of irregularities

A group of protesters demonstrated in front of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) this afternoon, demanding the removal of CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammed Tauhidul Islam, accusing him of corruption.

Witnesses said the demonstrators, under the banner of "Sachetan Chattogram Bashi", formed a human chain and staged a sit-in for an hour starting around 2:30pm. They alleged Tauhidul was a "disastrous corruptor and an Awami fascist".

Tauhidul joined the CCC in 2023, when Rezaul Karim Chowdhury -- elected from the Awami League -- was serving as mayor.

Speaking at the event, the protesters alleged that CEO Tauhidul is an accomplice of the fallen fascist Awami League regime and a key mastermind behind commission trading.

They claimed he has amassed wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka through corruption.

At one stage of the protest, CCC Chief Conservancy Officer Commander Ikhtiar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury arrived at the scene and spoke with the protesters.

Addressing the protesters, he said, "If you have any demands, you should submit them in writing. We will discuss them with the mayor. But please maintain calm and do not create any chaos."

Later, Commander Ikhtiar told this correspondent that the protesters had handed over a memorandum. "As the mayor is currently abroad, I have received the memorandum and will hand it over when he returns," he added.

Contacted, CCC CEO Tauhidul denied the allegations, saying, "I am not involved in any sort of corruption or irregularities. I believe a vested quarter is trying to incite public anger against me, as I stand in the way of their interests."