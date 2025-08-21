Protesters demand justice for rape of class five student in Bandarban

Police arrested three yesterday

Protesters today demanded exemplary punishment for the youths accused of raping a class five student in Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

The demand was raised during a human chain and protest rally outside Bandarban Press Club, organised by the district unit of Parbatya Chattagram Chhatra Parishad (PCCP).

PCCP's Bandarban district unit President Asif Iqbal and General Secretary Habib Al Mahmud, among others, spoke at the event.

Separately, another platform, Marma Jubo Samaj, formed a human chain at Ruma Bazar to press home the same demand.

Police and locals said the girl was first raped by a local youth on August 8 and again raped the following day by four of his friends.

On August 19, locals held a salish (arbitration) and fined the five accused Tk 50,000 in an attempt to settle the matter.

As news of the incident spread, police arrested three of the accused -- Ukhaising Marma, 23, Khahelawang Marma, 22, and Khasaiwang Marma, 19 -- in the early hours of Wednesday. Two others remain absconding.

The victim's father filed a case against the five youths yesterday, said Md Shohrawardi, officer-in-charge of Ruma Police Station.