Protesters demand ban on music at Shah Poran shrine

Demanding a ban on playing music at the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Poran in Sylhet, thousands of people demonstrated in front of the shrine after the Jumma prayer this afternoon.

Playing music at the Urus ceremony on every Thursday night has been an integral part of the tradition of the shrine for over seven hundred years, according to locals.

Witnesses said after the Jumma prayer today, thousands of people from nearby mosques and madrasas gathered near the shrine and formed a human chain in front of the central gate.

During the protest, they termed musical arrangement a 'Bidat' (those acts which are against Islam) activity and demanded the banning of all kinds of playing music and its arrangement.

They also demanded a complete banning on the use of cannabis by the "devotees".

Facing the demonstration, Kabul Ahmed, Khadem (caretaker) of the Shrine, accepted their demand and declared to take necessary steps to stop all kinds of musical arrangements and the use of cannabis in the shrine.

"As their demand was valid based on religious grounds, we will take necessary steps in this regard," he said.