Protesters call for non- cooperation movement

To stage demo across the country today

The organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who spearheaded the quota reform protests, said yesterday that they will go for a countrywide non-cooperation movement starting tomorrow, to protest the recent killings and press home their nine-point demand.

They will also stage demonstrations across the country today.

Mahin Sarker, one of the coordinators of the platform, announced the programmes via a WhatsApp message around 8:00pm.

The platform urged all to join their programmes to make them successful.

Minutes after uploading the statement, Mahin said they would make some corrections to the statement. As they did not make any corrections, a correspondent of this newspaper contacted him around 11:50pm. Mahin responded by saying that the statement stands as it is and that they will not make any corrections.

Asif Mahmud, one of six coordinators of the quota reform protests who was in the custody of Detective Branch, also shared a message identical to Mahin's.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hannan, another coordinator, said in a live stream on Facebook, that, on behalf of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, they are announcing countrywide demonstrations for today.

"An all-out non-cooperation movement will be observed from Sunday. No taxes will be paid to this government. No utility bills will be paid. The secretariat and all government and private offices will be closed, no vehicle will be allowed to enter Gono Bhaban or Bangabhaban."

"No one will cooperate with this government."

He urged all to participate in these programmes so that the government could no longer function.

Contacted, Hannan also confirmed their programmes for today and tomorrow.

Their nine-point demand includes an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.