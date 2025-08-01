Protesters block Shahbagh, demand July Charter

Commuters suffer in daylong traffic chaos

A group of demonstrators under the banner of "July Warriors" staged a protest at the capital's Shahbagh intersection yesterday, demanding the immediate finalisation of the proposed July Charter.

The blockade began around 11:00am and was ongoing as of 10:00pm, the time of filing this report.

The demonstration caused severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. Commuters were stuck on the roads for hours, while many were forced to walk long distances to reach their destinations.

"Traffic movement in and around Shahbagh came to a halt, resulting in severe congestion across adjacent roads," said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Saad Ahmed, a private firm employee, said it took him over two and a half hours to reach Karwan Bazar from Jatrabari.

"I went to Jatrabari in the morning for official work but later learned about the Shahbagh blockade through social media. Fearing heavy traffic, I boarded a bus which takes a route via Basabo, Kamalapur, and Malibagh -- but the roads were still jam-packed," he said.

"When I finally reached Karwan Bazar, I realised the journey had taken me more than two and a half hours -- a trip that usually takes about one and a half," he said.

According to witnesses, protesters began gathering in the Shahbagh area after 10:30am, urging the National Consensus Commission to finalise the charter without further delay.

By 11:00am, several hundred demonstrators had blocked the intersection, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

Although their numbers declined when rain began, the protesters continued occupying the intersection as of the time of reporting.

Police did not intervene to disperse the crowd but diverted traffic at Matsya Bhaban, Bangla Motor, and Katabon due to the blockade, forcing vehicles and commuters to take alternative routes.