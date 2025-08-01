Protesters block Shahbagh for 2nd day, unveil July charter proposals

Protesters under the banner of "July Warriors" continued their demonstration for a second consecutive day in the capital's Shahbagh intersection today, demanding immediate finalisation of the proposed July charter.

During the protest that disrupted vehicular movement in one of busiest areas in Dhaka, they also announced a July charter proposal that comprises three key sections -- recognition, state responsibility, and justice.

Photo: Palash Khan

A section of the demonstrators stayed overnight at the intersection, while others joined them in the morning, said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Despite intermittent rain, around 100 protesters continued the blockade programme at the intersection, disrupting vehicular movement in one of Dhaka's busiest areas.

No buses or other vehicles were allowed through, and traffic was diverted to alternative routes, the OC said in the morning.

The protest began around 11:00am yesterday, leading to severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. Commuters were stranded for hours, with many forced to walk long distances.

However, today's disruption was comparatively less severe as it coincided with a public holiday, the OC said.

Around 2:00pm, Masud Rana Shourav, chief organiser of July Joddha Songshod, addressed a press briefing at Shahbagh and said that the July charter stands as a solemn national commitment to honour the sacrifices made during the mass uprising.

"We, the people of Bangladesh, remember with deep gratitude the injured and fallen of July. Their blood and courage reopened the path to freedom, democracy, and justice," he said.

Photo: Palash Khan

In the recognition section, they proposed those who died to be declared "July Martyrs" and officially recognised as national heroes, while the injured would be honoured as "July Warriors (Bir)."

The second section outlined the duties and commitments of the state, including lifelong honour, healthcare, education, and welfare support for both the martyrs' families and those who were injured. It said that the government must take full responsibility for their well-being, covering medical treatment, rehabilitation, and employment opportunities.

It proposed a dignified lifelong allowance, establishing it as a legal right. Furthermore, any form of negligence, discrimination, or denial of these rights would be treated as treason or a serious criminal offence. To ensure this, a dedicated legal aid and protection centre is proposed for their continued support.

In the final section on justice and accountability, the charter demanded prosecution of those responsible for violence against protesters, in accordance with international legal standards. It also proposed forming an independent truth and justice commission to record testimonies and investigate abuses.

Demonstrators have vowed to continue their protest until the authorities formally accept and begin implementing the provisions laid out in the July charter.