Protesters in Barishal vow to continue movement over health sector reform

Protesters in Barishal remain steadfast in continuing their movement to press home their three-point demand for reforms in the country's health sector.

They have also urged the interim government's health adviser to visit Barishal and hold discussions with them to resolve the issue, reports Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Md Abu Jafor held a meeting today at the conference room of the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with representatives of different political and social bodies and doctors to solve the problem.

But no representatives of the protesters were present at the meeting.

"The DGHS DG does not have enough capacity to fulfil our demands. He has many limitations. The health adviser will have to come to Barishal to solve the problem," said Mohiuddin Rony, one of the key organisers of the movement.

He also announced to continue the movement unit the health adviser visits Barishal.

Earlier, around 12:00pm, the protesters blocked the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Barishal city's Natullahbad area, and the blockade continued till around 4:00pm.

With this, the protesters kept the highway blocked for around 29 hours in the last six days since Friday.

Their demands include ending the 'syndicate' and irregularities in the health sector of the country.