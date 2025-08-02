Protest turns chaotic as ‘rival July warriors’ clash at Shahbagh

Protesters under the banner of "July warriors" continued their demonstration for a second consecutive day at the capital's Shahbagh intersection yesterday, demanding immediate finalisation of the proposed July Charter.

After a 32-hour blockade since Thursday morning, another group, identifying themselves as the "real July warriors", arrived at the protest site around 6:30pm yesterday and attacked the demonstrators. This group included injured participants of the July uprising who had been undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

They also removed the barricades set up around the intersection by the first group.

At one point, clashes broke out between the two sides.

Police then intervened and dispersed both parties from the street. Traffic flow at Shahbagh resumed fully afterwards.

Several individuals were injured in the clashes.

Photo: Palash Khan

At least five of them received primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while two others are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment there, confirmed Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of police (Ramna Division), told Prothom Alo, "A group identifying as 'July warriors' had been occupying Shahbagh intersection since yesterday [Thursday] morning. Despite repeated attempts to persuade them, they refused to leave. This evening, another group also calling themselves 'July Warriors' arrived at Shahbagh, which led to fighting and chaos between the two sides."

"Fearing a major incident, police removed both groups from the street in the interest of public safety. Traffic has now returned to normal," he added.

The demonstrators who had been occupying Shahbagh claimed that police charged batons on them after they were attacked by the other group.

Md Yasin, one of the protesters, said, "Police beat me on my back. A group came from PG Hospital [BMU] and attacked us. They tore down our stage. While some of them may have been injured during the uprising, most were outsiders who didn't want our movement to succeed."

Masud Rana Shourav, chief organiser of the group demonstrating for July Charter, said, "Both the police and the other group attacked us. Two of our members have been admitted to the hospital, and several others were injured. We are now gathering at the Raju Memorial Sculpture. Our next course of action will be announced later."

Asked about the incident, Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star, "The demonstrators had blocked three directions of the intersection. The group of injured individuals, currently receiving treatment at various hospitals, dispersed them, citing public suffering."

He, however, denied that police had used force.

"There was no incident of police beating anyone. When one group left the area, another group remained and several individuals tried to escalate the situation. Police then dispersed those who were trying to cause unrest," said the OC.

Meanwhile, one individual claiming to be a "real July Warrior" said, "The government has already announced a date [for finalising the July Charter]. But they [demonstrators] are deliberately causing public suffering by blocking a busy intersection like Shahbagh. As a result, people are growing resentful of the July movement."

"We spoke to them yesterday too, but they didn't listen," he added.