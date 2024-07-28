Protest organisers: 2 more in DB custody ‘for their security’

Detectives yesterday took two more organisers of the quota reform movement -- Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah -- into their custody.

Junaed Alam Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of police, told The Daily Star that they took the two into custody "to ensure their security and to get information about recent incidents".

This newspaper, however, could not know when and from where the two were picked up.

Earlier on Friday night, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumder -- three key organisers of the quota reform movement -- were picked up by police from a city hospital, where Nahid and Asif were undergoing treatment.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday claimed they were taken into custody "to find out who were threatening to attack them".

"When we got the news [that they were being threatened] on social media, we took them into custody. We're questioning them to know who were trying to attack them. After questioning, we'll take a decision about them," he told a press briefing at the office of Narayanganj superintendent of police, after visiting the government and private establishments that were set on fire.

About these three also, ADC Junaed said they were taken into custody as "they sought security".

Meanwhile, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DB, yesterday said Nahid, Asif and Abu Baker will be interrogated.

"We've interrogated Nur [former Ducsu vice president Nurul Haque Nur] and some other leaders after taking them on remand. They told us they had talks with Nahid and other coordinators. We need to know what they talked about," he told reporters at the DB office on the capital's Minto Road on Saturday.

"They [the coordinators] spoke on social media about feeling insecure. One of their fathers too expressed similar feelings. We think it's our responsibility as law enforcers to provide safety and security to those who say they're feeling insecure."

Meanwhile, a delegation of 12 teachers of the University Teachers Networks yesterday went to the DB office to enquire about the three coordinators, but the DB chief did not meet them as "he was busy".

They went there at 4:00pm and waited for around 20 minutes. They left after being told the DB chief was leaving the office.

Speaking to reporters, Professor Gitiara Nasreen of DU's journalism department, said, "When we came here, the head of the office was inside and was also informed. But he didn't meet us. We were asked by others in the office to stop his car when he was leaving and talk to him … We're university teachers and also the guardians of these students ... Why should we stop someone's car to ask if our students are okay?

"It's very natural [to expect] that the entire process will be transparent and we'll be told what happened and why. But he didn't speak to us."

She added they went there out of concern for their students after learning from the media that they were picked up from the hospital "for extra security".

Saimum Reza Talukder, a teacher of Brac University's law department, said, "They were picked up on grounds of security issues. But the question is – why should they be in DB's custody? Why were they not returned to their families? A person's safest place is with their family.

"If security is to be provided, then it should be provided around their house and to their families as well."

He added, "We teachers have the right to know where they are now. It's also a matter of accountability to the public. So, the government should open up."

Responding to a question, Samina Lutfa, associate professor of DU's sociology department, said they were concerned about how the students are being treated and their safety.

"If there was a lack of security, they [the students] could've been handed to us."

About the DB chief not meeting them, she said, "I think it was very rude of him. Twelve teachers were standing and waiting but he didn't get the time. He didn't even tell us himself ... It wasn't right."

FRESH PROGRAMMES

After the five organisers were taken into police custody, three others last night announced fresh protest programmes, including drawing graffiti on walls across the country today.

Coordinators Abdul Hannan Masud, Mahin Sarker and assistant coordinator Rifat Rashid made the announcement in a virtual conference around 9:00pm last night.

They demanded the release of the five organisers currently in DB custody and the withdrawal of the false cases filed against students across the country.

Another demand was "visible action" against those – from ministers to constables – involved in the attacks on students.

They also said a "health force" should be formed in every educational institution at district, upazila and city levels, which will prepare a list of the injured and dead. They must also provide psychological and financial support to the injured and their families.

A legal force should also be formed, they added, to document the many false cases filed across the country and provide legal assistance to those in need.

"If our demands are not met, the anti-discrimination movement [Baishamya Birodhi Andolan] will be compelled to announce a tougher programmes from tomorrow," said Abdul Hannan Masud.