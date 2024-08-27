Protest inside IVAC: India high commission seeks enhanced security

Amid sudden demonstration inside the key Indian visa centre, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has sought enhanced security, noting that such a situation should not occur again.

"We have taken up this with the MoFA. We have sent the note verbale. We need enhanced security. Such a situation should not happen again," an Indian official at the High Commission told UNB on Monday night.

The official said that the protests broke out while they were returning the passports as requested by people.

Visa seekers, who went there to collect their passports, suddenly staged a demonstration at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka.

The Indian High Commission official said they were returning all the passports keeping their applications alive so that once the full capacity is restored, the applicants can submit their passports again.

"Since many people are asking for their passports back, we were returning those passports without rejecting their applications," he said, adding that they need cooperation from the people.

The Indian High Commission has already cleared pending medical visas, he added.

The staff and personnel of the Indian Visa Application Centre were also "harassed" and felt "threatened" which prevented them from effectively discharging their duties in view of the threat to their safety.

Police quickly rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control within a very short time, said an official.

Vatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam said around 300-400 visa seekers visited the centre since 11:00am and there was no vandalism. They brought the situation under control at 3:00pm.

A number of videos went viral on social media immediately where people were seen chanting various slogans.

"Indian collaborators, beware ... .One point, one demand - we want a visa," they were heard chanting.

The Indian official said with unruly behaviour by the crowd, they will not be in a position to have a smooth functioning, even limited scale. "It becomes a very difficult situation."

On media reports regarding some students who need to go to India for their issues of studying in the Europe, the High Commission is trying to reach out to those students.

"We are trying to get the numbers and trying to reach them so that such emergency situation is also handled. We can try and grant them visa and make sure that their money and career does not get affected," said the official seeking cooperation from the people.

"If things like this happen, we will not be able to ensure smooth functioning of IVAC, even in a limited way," he said.

Despite the situation, they kept the IVAC operational to help medical and emergency cases.

IVAC Bangladesh earlier said due to limited operations, the visa process may take longer time. "Hence, we are returning passports now and it will be re-processed once operations resume. The applicant will be notified via SMS to re-submit his/her passport."