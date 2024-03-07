Protest foils attempt to lease waterbodies for fishing

Nestled in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet near the border with India's Meghalaya, the 'Lal Shaplar Beel' is famed for its enchanting scenic beauty with a host of red water lilies.

There are four waterbodies in the swamp -- Dibi, Kendri, Harafkata, and Yam -- that attract migratory birds during winter.

However, uncontrolled tourism, fishing and other human activities have long been threatening the swamp's biodiversity.

In a move that would have further affected the area's environment, Jaintiapur upazila parishad recently tried to lease out the four waterbodies for fishing and announced a public tender scheduled for March 6.

Residents and environmental activists expressed concerns about the potential damage fishing could do to the swamp's environment and biodiversity, which led to the attempt being foiled.

Imrul Hasan, additional district magistrate in Sylhet, on March 5 ordered to stop the lease and take legal steps against those involved for attempting to lease out the waterbodies without prior permission from the district administration.

"The way they planned to lease out the pristine landscape for fishing is unacceptable. The people behind the plan must be identified and held accountable," said Abdul Karim Kim, a founding member of Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (DHORA), an environmental organisation.

"In previous years, there has been uncontrolled fishing during the off-season of water lilies. We considered leasing out the waterbodies formally to control fishing activities," said Kamal Ahmed, chairman of Jaintiapur Upazila Parishad.

"We have postponed the decision following the district administration's order," he added.

"When the upazila parishad chairman called for leasing out the waterbodies, I was on leave," said Mohammad Shajedul Islam, UNO of Jaintiapur, promising to take necessary action soon.

"Man-made development must not interfere with the natural beauty and biodiversity of Lal Shaplar Beel," Abdul Hye Al-Hadi, coordinator of Save the Heritage and Environment, said.