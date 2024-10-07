Protest erupts at Titas office over prolonged gas crisis in Kaliakair

Locals in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila today surrounded the Chandra Zonal Office of Titas Gas in protest of the ongoing gas supply crisis.

According to the protesters, residential gas connections remained inactive for the last three months.

During the protest, locals blocked the office for several hours. The protesters voiced their dissatisfaction, highlighting the severe impact the gas shortage has had on their daily lives, particularly on cooking, despite their regular bill payments, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Suzid of Kaliakair Police Station.

SI Suzid added that SI Riaz Mahmood of the same station is at the spot trying to maintain order.

Samad Mia, one of the protesters, said, "We have a gas connection but no gas. We are being forced to use wood and other fuel. My family and I are going through immense hardship."

Khorshed Mia, engineer of the Chandra office, acknowledged the issue, saying, "For the last two and a half months, we have been unable to supply gas to our customers properly, causing significant inconvenience in the area. Today, many customers came to the office demanding gas supply."

He further explained that the Chandra zone is supposed to receive 120 million cubic feet of gas per day, but currently, only 50 million cubic feet can be supplied. Titas authorities are working to resolve the problem and aim to restore the gas supply within the next 15 days, he said.