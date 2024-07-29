Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Protest deaths: Cabinet declares countrywide mourning tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 04:15 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:34 PM
quota protest violence
Photo: Amaran Hossain

The government today decided to observe tomorrow (Tuesday) as a mourning day across the country for the people who were killed during the recent violence centring the movement for quota reform in government jobs.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed journalists of the development at a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

People were urged to wear black badges tomorrow to mourn the deaths.

All places of worship including mosques, temples, and churches were also asked to hold special prayers for the deceased.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the meeting placed a report saying that a total of 150 people were killed in the recent conflict and violence centring the quota reform movement.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan
Read more

At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

Earlier he said that 147 people were killed during the violence.

Related topic:
quota protestquota protest death toll
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mobile internet restored in Bangladesh

1d ago
Dhaka College student Faiyaz remand and rope tying

Taking Faiyaz on remand, tying him with ropes was a mistake, govt tells HC

6h ago

We cannot let ourselves become comfortably numb

1d ago
Economic Impact of Quota Protest Violence in Bangladesh

The cost of crisis: Who will bear it?

19h ago

Shutdown cost the economy $10 billion: FICCI

21h ago
obaidul_quader
|রাজনীতি

আইন-শৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী কোনো সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীকে গ্রেপ্তার বা নির্যাতন করেনি: কাদের

‘জনগণের শান্তি, শৃঙ্খলা ও রাষ্ট্রের নিরাপত্তা রক্ষায় সরকার সর্বোচ্চ কঠোরতা প্রদর্শন করবে।’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা আন্দোলন: মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনের অভিযোগ তদন্তে ‘জাতীয় গণতদন্ত কমিশন’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification