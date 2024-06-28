‘From protector to rights violator’

Speakers on the role of state

The country's human rights situation, including freedom of expression and people's right to vote, is in crisis since the ruling class has "turned into violator from protector," said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

Many people are now apprehensive about speaking freely, said the speakers, who included university teachers, journalists, and rights activists.

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) organised the discussion as part of its "10th Human Rights Conference-2024" at the capital's Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

Amid such a situation, ensuring people's right to vote could be a way to express their silent opinions. However, their voting rights have been snatched away and public representatives were either elected by a small number of voters or won elections uncontested, said speakers.

Abu Sayeed Khan, advisory editor of Bangla daily Samakal, said human rights cannot be upheld without democracy since they are correlated.

However, Bangladesh as a nation had never experienced a full-fledged democracy; instead, what it has seen is "electocracy," as people could have their say during the regimes, he added.

"Yet, such rights have been snatched away and the state has become more reckless," he said, adding that a culture of fear persists in society and people cannot speak out against the powerful.

Pointing to the deteriorating rights situation and growing insecurity, rights activist and HRSS chief advisor Nur Khan said anyone can become a victim at any time.

Incidents of extra-judicial killing and enforced disappearance continued to take place while people were threatened with being put in "crossfires" during different tenures of the government, he said.

Although rights groups voiced the need to form an independent commission to probe the incidents, those only started to decline when a foreign nation imposed a sanction, he added.

At present, there is a growing trend in "illegal detentions," as people get picked up and interrogated at anonymous places for two to 10 days, said Nur Khan.

He also said recent graft allegations against a former police chief and a former army chief came to light only due to media reports and not because of government steps.

He called upon the government to run a "purification campaign".

Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, professor at Dhaka University's law department, said a major crisis in the country is that the state has turned out to be the violator of people's rights when it was supposed to promote them.

He said a government only overlooks people's concerns when it assumes power without their support.

Writer and journalist Mahbub Morshed said in present-day Bangladesh, wealthy people are becoming public representatives, while those who don't have enough money are finding it difficult to stay in the election race.

"This has created an inequity in society. As a result, society cannot function in the way it should," he added.

At the discussion, Maidul Islam, former director general of Anti-Corruption Commission, called upon rights activists to raise their voices against graft.