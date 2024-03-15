Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 08:06 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Protection of bodies in graveyards: Petition filed to formulate law

Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 08:06 AM
Bangladesh High Court
File photo

A rights organisation yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the authorities concerned to formulate a law in order to protect dead bodies and skeletons in the graveyards from theft and to punish the perpetrators.

Manobadhikar-O-Somaj Unnayan Songstha (Mosus) submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, saying that there is no clear direction of punishment or provision for punishment in the existing laws of the country for digging graves and stealing dead bodies and skeletons, an extremely unethical act which hurts religious sentiments.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mosus' chairman Advocate Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, who submitted the petition, said reports published on different newspapers revealed that a section of criminals is stealing dead bodies and skeletons from the graveyards for running business.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্রীয় চার নীতির দুর্দশা ঘটিয়েছে কারা

মূলনীতি চারটি কেন এসেছিল? এসেছিল আমাদের সমষ্টিগত সংগ্রামের ফলশ্রুতিতে এবং স্বপ্ন বাস্তবায়নের অঙ্গীকার হিসেবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কৃষি

আমের গুটি আসতে শুরু করেছে রাজশাহীতে

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification