Protect rivers from pollution

Says Yunus; inaugurates fisheries week

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday called on citizens to protect rivers, warning that reckless pollution is contaminating water sources and putting public health at risk.

"We always talk about river management but never about river nurturing," he said while inaugurating National Fisheries Week 2025 at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Expressing concern at the rising levels of pollution, Yunus said, "We throw all our waste into rivers, making the water toxic. That poison then enters our own bodies."

Highlighting the crucial role of fisheries in national life, the chief adviser called for a more compassionate approach towards nature.

"Because of the contribution of the fisheries sector, we must be kind to nature and water. If ecosystems collapse, fish production will eventually stop," he cautioned.

He stressed that environmentally friendly farming methods and the active involvement of young people could help strengthen the sector further.

"Fish is our favourite food, yet we hardly remember those who work tirelessly to bring it to our tables. We only worry about whether the fish is cheap or fresh. Today is about remembering them," the chief adviser added.

Citing the case of a fish seller who had travelled overnight from Chattogram to Dhaka with fresh shing (stinging catfish), only to face hostility while selling them, the chief adviser said, "That is just one example. People working in the fisheries sector often face enormous challenges."

"We are becoming so cruel that even fish may one day vanish from our fate. We dump all sorts of waste and toxins into water, but we fail to realise that these poisons are returning to us," he added.

The chief adviser also underlined the vast potential of Bangladesh's fisheries, particularly in deep-sea resources, which he said must be tapped more effectively.

At the event, he presented the National Fisheries Award 2025 to this year's winners in recognition of their contributions to the sector.