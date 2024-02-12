Protect public safety by resisting evil moves, PM tells Ansar and VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to stand with courage and sincerity to resist any ill attempt to ensure public security.

"As the largest force in the country, you have to rightly perform the duty bestowed upon you. You will have to resist any evil move to protect the public safety. You should do it with honesty, courage and sincerity," she said.

The prime minister made this call while addressing the 44th national rally-2024 of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur, Gazipur.

She said it is a sacred duty of her government to ensure security to the people and investment, and uphold peace.

"To maintain political stability, proper economic environment and continuation of democratic governance are prerequisites for the overall development of the country," she said, asking all to uphold such an environment in the country.

Focusing on the country's development attained during her government, Hasina said Bangladesh now has capacity to tackle any situation.

The PM requested all to work hard with honesty to continue the country's development journey.

She recalled the contribution of the country's largest force Ansar-VDP, having 61 lakh members and 42 battalions including two women battalions and a specialised battalion, to ensuring security to public and private structures and organisations.