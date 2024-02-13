Bangladesh
UNB, Gazipur
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:26 AM

Bangladesh

Protect public safety, resist evil moves

PM tells Ansar, VDP members
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to stand with courage and sincerity to resist any ill attempt to ensure public security.

"As the largest force in the country, you have to rightly perform the duty bestowed upon you. You will have to resist any evil move to protect public safety. You should do it with honesty, courage and sincerity," she said.

The prime minister made this call while addressing the 44th national rally-2024 of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur, Gazipur.

She said it is a sacred duty of her government to ensure security to the people and uphold peace.

