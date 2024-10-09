Protect privacy without curtailing free speech

Say experts on cyber laws, urge govt to re-write CSA

A holistic approach to a new Cyber Security Act (CSA) is needed, prioritising security requirements, risk management, reporting obligations, data protection, privacy, and freedom of speech to replace the current repressive law, said experts yesterday.

"The language of the act is regressive and cannot simply be amended; it must be scrapped, and a new draft should be introduced," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Robi Axiata.

"The aim should be to achieve a high level of cyber security, cyber resilience, and trust in the country."

He said over half of the sections in the current CSA define content-related crimes, establishing 18 provisions for punishment, with most focusing on content regulation. Additionally, four sections grant legal authority to the NTMC to block content.

In practice, the law offers no comprehensive coverage of cyberspace.

He said CSA should address security requirements, risk management, reporting obligations, certification, resilience planning, data protection, and disaster recovery -- none of which are adequately covered in the current act.

He also noted that the law has been weaponised against journalists and individuals exercising their freedom of speech. In a proper legal framework, punishment cannot be imposed arbitrarily, he added.

Alam was speaking at a roundtable titled "Cyber Security Law: Balancing Security and Freedom of Expression," organised by the Telecom and Technology Reporters Network Bangladesh (TRNB) and Anwar Technologies at the BRAC Inn Centre, Mohakhali, Dhaka.

Syed Almas Kabir, former president of BASIS, emphasised the need for a clear definition of free speech within the law, along with public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

"There should also be a practice of self-censorship in the news media to curb sensationalism and clickbait journalism," he added.

Kabir called for a fresh approach in drafting the CSA, considering the emergence of new cybercrimes in the digital age. He advocated for a complete rewrite of the law with progressive language, abolishing the current version.

ICT Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury stressed the importance of transparency in cybersecurity-related legal frameworks.

"The law should not be repressive. We must ensure it protects both security and the right to free expression."

He said concerns would be addressed when the government drafts a new law or amends the current one.

Chowdhury also acknowledged the need to strengthen the National Cyber Security Authority, which currently operates with limited staff.

BTRC Chairman Maj Gen (Retd) Emdad Ul Bari echoed concerns about balancing data protection and free speech, highlighting the complexities of individual rights versus institutional responsibilities.

While acknowledging the necessity of the Act to combat rising cyber threats like hacking, identity theft, and online fraud, participants raised concerns about its potential misuse to stifle dissent and curtail civil liberties. Specific provisions allowing for content blocking and arrest without warrant were cited as problematic, with fears that these clauses could be exploited to target journalists and government critics under vague charges such as "spreading misinformation" or "hurting religious sentiments."

Anwar Technologies co-founder Waeez R Hossain warned of increasing risks posed by artificial intelligence, urging the government to ensure intellectual property protection to foster innovation in the software and startup sectors.

The roundtable was chaired by TRNB President Samir Kumar Dey. The keynote paper was presented by former TRNB President and Views Bangladesh Editor Rashed Mehedi, while TRNB General Secretary Masuduzzaman Robin delivered the welcome speech.