Protect pond in Rayerbazar

BELA issues legal notice to authorities

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) yesterday issued a legal notice demanding immediate action to protect Potari Pukur, a pond at Sher-e-Bangla Road in Rayerbazar, Dhaka.

Through the notice, BELA called for an immediate halt to the illegal filling of the pond and the re-excavation of the portion already filled in. They also urged the authorities to properly preserve the pond, carrying out necessary renovations while maintaining its natural character.

According to the notice, a multi-storey building is currently under construction on the filled-up portion of the pond, allegedly without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Environment (DoE).

BELA reported evidence that the pond is now surrounded by tin sheets, and preparatory work for construction is underway.

The notice warned that filling up the pond would lead to severe waterlogging, as it plays a crucial role in draining rainwater in the surrounding area. It also emphasised the importance of ponds in fire emergencies, noting that a lack of accessible water during such incidents in Dhaka has frequently hampered firefighting efforts, resulting in loss of lives and property.

BELA pointed out that, under existing laws, a pond -- whether public or private -- cannot be filled without prior permission from the relevant authorities or in the absence of national interest. Altering the natural character of the pond violates environmental regulations and is a punishable offence, the notice stated.

The legal notice has been addressed to the following officials and entities, administrator, Dhaka North City Corporation; secretary, Ministry of Land; secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; chairman, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk); director general, Department of Environment (DoE); chairman, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC); deputy commissioner, Dhaka district; commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police; director, DoE (Dhaka Metropolitan Office), officer-in-charge, Mohammadpur Police Station and managing director, Ratul Properties Limited, Rupayan Group.