Protect Malam beel: HC

New rule issued

The High Court yesterday issued a rule for protecting Malam beel adjacent to ecologically critical Hakaluki Haor at Borolekha upazila in Moulvibazar.

In the rule, the court asked the government to explain why their failure to protect Malam beel should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

The bench also asked the deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar to dispose of the application submitted by BELA on October 25, 2020 for cancelling the lease of Malam beel to Monadi Matsajibi Samity.

Advocate Hasanul Banna assisted by lawyer Shamima Nasrin appeared for BELA while Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the state during hearing of the petition.