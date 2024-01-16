Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Protect Malam beel: HC

New rule issued
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday issued a rule for protecting Malam beel adjacent to ecologically critical Hakaluki Haor at Borolekha upazila in Moulvibazar.

In the rule, the court asked the government to explain why their failure to protect Malam beel should not be declared illegal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

The bench also asked the deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar to dispose of the application submitted by BELA on October 25, 2020 for cancelling the lease of Malam beel to Monadi Matsajibi Samity.

Advocate Hasanul Banna assisted by lawyer Shamima Nasrin appeared for BELA while Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the state during hearing of the petition.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতি জনসমর্থন রয়েছে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের বিপুল জনসমর্থনের প্রমাণ ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও আওয়ামী লীগ সভাপতি শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, তার দলের প্রতি জনগণের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাস থাকায় ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচনে বিপুল জনসমর্থন পেয়েছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্যাসের সংকট তীব্র: জ্বলছে না বাসাবাড়ির চুলা, উৎপাদন ব্যাহত কারখানায়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification