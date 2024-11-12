Protect journos, uphold press freedom: CPJ

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, to urgently address press freedom in the country.

In a letter sent yesterday, following a recent meeting at the 2024 UN General Assembly, CPJ outlined 10 key actions for the interim government to protect journalists and uphold freedom of expression.

Among the top priorities, CPJ urged a moratorium on repressive media laws, specifically following the announced repeal of the controversial Cyber Security Act 2023. This law, which replaced the much-criticised Digital Security Act, has been used to target journalists under previous administrations.

CPJ also called for the dismissal of hundreds of retaliatory criminal cases against journalists, many of whom face police investigations or imprisonment.

The letter emphasised the need to address the ongoing detention of four pro-Awami League journalists, urging the government to uphold their rights to a fair trial.

It also demanded investigations into the recent attacks on journalists, including fatal shootings in July 2024, unsolved murders, and numerous reports of custodial violence, torture, and abductions.

Other recommendations included ending the surveillance and harassment of journalists, implementing journalist protection legislation, and reforming the Bangladesh Press Council to establish it as an independent entity.

CPJ also advocated for improved press accreditation processes, unrestricted visas for foreign journalists, and unimpeded access to media outlets and internet services.

It said these reforms are crucial for safeguarding press freedom and ensuring a robust, independent press in Bangladesh amid growing threats to media rights.