Protect human rights in Bangladesh: HRW

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, should urgently act to protect human rights, said Human Rights Watch on Thursday.

Soon after Hasina resigned and left, tens of thousands of Bangladeshis celebrated the end of her repressive rule. However, celebrations turned violent in some places, with hundreds killed or injured as demonstrators sought reprisals against those perceived to have supported Hasina's government, said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy director of the New York-based global rights watchdog's Asia division.

"Rioters burned down historical structures and targeted members of Hasina's Awami League party. In several districts, members of the Hindu community, which is generally considered to have largely backed the Awami League, were violently attacked, their homes torched, temples vandalised, and shops looted. There were also reports of attacks against the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and ethnic minorities," she added.

In many places, Muslim clerics, students, and community leaders came out to protect Hindu temples and Christian churches, while political leaders, as well as protest organisers, called for calm.

Rioters have frequently targeted and attacked police members, who are widely disliked for repeated abuse of human rights over the years.

However, the new Inspector General of Police Mohammad Mainul Islam publicly apologised for "unprofessional officers" who "did not follow the accepted principles of applying force and violated human rights".

Authorities should ensure minorities are protected and the rule of law is respected. They also need to ensure that the police and other law enforcement agencies do not escalate or contribute to the violence, stressed Meenakshi.

"The interim government should take up the UN offer to establish an independent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for past human rights violations as well as violations during the recent violence."