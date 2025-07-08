Proposed ownership caps: Foreign telco investors raise concerns

Leading foreign investors in Bangladesh's telecommunications sector have urged the government to reconsider proposed restrictions on foreign ownership in the upcoming Telecommunications Network and Licensing Reform Policy 2025.

In a letter addressed to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the CEOs of Axiata Group, Telenor Asia, and VEON warned that the new policy's proposed retroactive caps on foreign ownership could jeopardise future investments and slow the sector's growth.

The letter highlights concerns over a new maximum foreign ownership limit of 80 percent for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and tighter caps of 55 percent on other digital infrastructure operators, both proposed to be applied retroactively.

"We are deeply concerned about the proposed imposition of a new maximum foreign ownership limitation of 80 percent Mobile Network Operators ('MNOs') to be retroactively imposed on present licence holders, in addition to further regressive revisions of existing maximum foreign ownership limits of 55 percent imposed on other digital infrastructure operators, also to be applied with retroactive effect," the letter reads.

They also cautioned against overly prescriptive regulatory mandates such as stringent fiberisation targets and the transfer of international SMS rights to third parties. they said these could raise operational costs and restrict telecom operators' flexibility to respond to evolving market conditions.

"These prescriptive mandates may lead to inefficient resource allocation and increased operational costs and risk undermining the flexibility and agility that telecom operators need to respond to dynamic market conditions," the letter states.

The letter was signed by Vivek Sood, Group CEO and Managing Director of Axiata Group; Jon Omund Revhaug, Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Asia; and Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO of VEON.

They urged the government and regulators to hold inclusive consultations with industry stakeholders to ensure the final policy supports Bangladesh's national digitalisation goals while maintaining investor confidence.

The CEOs expressed optimism about Bangladesh's digital future: "As long-term investors in Bangladesh who firmly believe in the country's great potential, we are highly optimistic about the potential for the Interim Government to set Bangladesh on a path towards a bright new future. We stand ready to offer our full assistance in supporting all of your efforts to keep Bangladesh on the right path towards it."