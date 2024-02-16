Promote research at universities

President asks UGC

President Mohammed Shaha-buddin yesterday asked the University Grants Commission to take initiatives to promote and enhance research activities at universities.

He said this as a six-member delegation of the regulatory authority, led by its acting chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, handed him over its 49th Annual Report at Bangabhaban.

Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of universities, directed UGC to play an effective role for expanding quality education across the country and increasing the number of students in the field of higher education.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

The president also suggested UGC to form a panel in accordance with the policy for appointing vice-chancellors and pro-VCs of public universities.